Turns out that solving a Rubik’s Cube is not a prerequisite for being a projected top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In the hilarious video above, Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Jonathan Isaac, Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk show their funny sides, whether it’s getting bested in a rap battle or dance-off. They also answer the tough questions, like what their favorite app is or if their dad can actually beat Michael Jordan (that one was just for Lonzo) in one-on-one.

Video courtesy of Kids Foot Locker