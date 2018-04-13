Lonzo Ball Didn’t Feel Pressure to Lure Free Agents

by April 13, 2018
375

Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is heading into the “biggest summer” of his life, but he says that attracting superstar free agents-to-be such as LeBron James and Paul George was never a concern of his during his rookie season.

Ball, 20, is part of a promising young core in Los Angeles that will face higher expectations next year.

Zo will place a particular focus on building up his physique in the offseason, and is even willing to hoop in the Summer League.


Per the LA Times:

When they talked about the prospect of their team adding superstar free agents to push their roster to the level of one that could contend for a championship, the Lakers’ young core bore no ill will or animosity about the idea. They didn’t treat it like a distraction or something for which they desperately hoped.

“The way I play is to help my team win. I’m not really worried about who is not here,” Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball said Thursday after holding his exit interview with Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka. “I’m worried about the guys that are here and I tried to do what I could and help my team out.

“So, LeBron, Paul George or whoever, if they liked it, they liked it. If they didn’t, they didn’t.”

      
