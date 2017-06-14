In the video above, De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac talk about how their relationships with their fathers helped them get to this moment. Father’s Day and the 2017 Draft are just four days apart, after all.

Then Lonzo Ball jumps in to talk about his father, LaVar, saying, “Of course there’s that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches.” Jokes!

Watch the rest of the video to see Lonzo, totally deadpan, poke fun at LaVar’s hot takes.

Related

Lonzo Ball Debuts the BBB ZO2

Video courtesy of Foot Locker