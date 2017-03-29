IMG Academy girls basketball coach Shell Dailey shows us how to make effective one-handed passes while under pressure. Players should focus on sealing off their defender and protecting the ball while making this pass.

IMG Academy has facilitated the overall athletic development of athletes for more than 35 years. From NBA and international pros like Amar’e Stoudemire, Iman Shumpert, Jimmy Butler and Maurice Harkless; to thousands of youth athletes, IMG Academy helps athletes of all ages and ability levels reach their full potential.

By teaching revolutionary, innovative and comprehensive training programs, athletes are able to improve across all areas of their game.

This training series addresses shooting and ball-handling techniques for all levels of basketball athletes. Visit SLAM every week to check out a new drill—from beginner to advanced—to take your game to the next level.

