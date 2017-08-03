The Rockets seemed poised to take their talents to the Bay Area for a Western Conference Finals showdown with Kawhi Leonard out with an ankle injury in Game 5 of the second round. Manu Ginobili had other ideas. A then 39-year-old Ginobili swatted James Harden’s potential game winning three-point try in what will go down as the best block of the 2016-2017, according to the NBA. The Spurs went on to beat the Rockets in 6 games and move on to lose to the Warriors.

The best blocks also featured Ginobili’s superstar teammate, Leonard, who has a knack for ferocious swats. Joel Embiid bursted onto the scene in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, cracking the top 10 with his swat of Cody Zeller.

The year following a season that was defined by the greatest chase-down block in League history by LeBron James to seal the Cavaliers first championship in franchise history, this campaign definitely made sure that the block remained a can’t-miss highlight.

Peep the video above for the best of the best from ’16-’17 and watch the one below to see King James give his opponents nightmares.

Related:

Top 50 Blocks of the 2015-2016 Season

Manu Ginobili Throws Down Monster Slam in Game 5

Joel Embiid is the Next Great Rim Protector: SLAM 207 Cover Story

Courtesy of NBA