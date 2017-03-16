On Wednesday night against the Blazers, Manu Ginobili couldn’t make a free throw when he wanted to, and ended up making a free throw when he tried his best not to.

With the Spurs trailing 108-105 with 2 seconds remaining, Ginobili accidentally missed his first three-throw attempt.

Charged with missing his second free throw, Ginobili threw the ball at the rim as hard as he could…only to watch it bounce off the backboard, off the front of the iron, straight up in the air, and in.

Even Gregg Popovich couldn’t help but to smile after that incredibly unlucky trip to the free throw line.

