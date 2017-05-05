Just when you thought that a toaster was the strangest thing a fan could ask a player to sign, well…of course, there’s beer cans.
2-guards sign toasters. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5pipsS1QDV
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 2, 2017
Before Game 3 in Houston on Friday, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili was asked to pen his signature on a fan’s Bud Lite can.
Manu kindly obliged, but without a bewildered look on his face.
Manu signs a fan's beer can. 😳
(via SC/@nba) pic.twitter.com/z2HaGreUQH
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017
