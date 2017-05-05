Just when you thought that a toaster was the strangest thing a fan could ask a player to sign, well…of course, there’s beer cans.

Before Game 3 in Houston on Friday, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili was asked to pen his signature on a fan’s Bud Lite can.

Manu kindly obliged, but without a bewildered look on his face.

