With Mike Conley sidelined because of an nagging toe injury, and Russell Westbrook hitting the showers early tonight, Marc Gasol was the undisputed best player on the floor. Big Marc showed his dominance effortlessly, finishing with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks. He smoothly hit fadeaways and two sweeping hook shots. Two? Kareem would be proud.

The Grizzlies got the 114-80 win. Check out Gasol’s highlights in the video above.