Markelle Fultz Mum on Shoulder Injury Following Return

by March 27, 2018
667

Markelle Fultz made a surprise return to action Monday night after being sidelined since late October, but when the local press asked him about his mysterious shoulder injury, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft wasn’t in a talkative mood.

Fultz, who scored 10 points and handed out eight assists in the Philadelphia Sixers’ 123-104 win against the visiting Denver Nuggets, endured an awkward postgame chat with reporters who wanted to know more about what had kept him out all these months.

Sixers fans loudly chanted the rookie guard’s name, and Fultz said he appreciated their show of support.

Per Philly.com:

Markelle, we’ve heard a lot of different versions of what happened from a lot of different people, can you tell us exactly what happened over the last few months?

Fultz: “I just had a lot of teammates and the front office and coaching staff that really supported me while I was going through these times and I just worked every day, that’s all it was.”

More specifically on the injury, what exactly led to it?

Fultz: “Like I said, I just worked hard every day, the coaches helped me everyday and it all went good.”

Did you do something to your shoulder or did you just start feeling soreness?

[silence]

Is there a reason that you don’t want to talk about the injury specifically?

[silence]

  
You Might Also Like
trey burke
NBA

Post Up: Trey Burke Drops Buckets, Markelle Fultz Returns

11 hours ago
3,239
NBA

Markelle Fultz Impresses in First Game Since October 23

13 hours ago
1,412
NBA

Markelle Fultz To Play Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

17 hours ago
886
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Markelle Fultz Reportedly ‘Quite Close’ to Returning to Action

2 days ago
7,126
NBA

Joel Embiid Fires Back at Media Critic After Sixers’ 40th Win

5 days ago
2,204
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘Easiest Triple-Double I’ve Had’

1 week ago
1,776

TRENDING


Most Recent
zion williamson olivia nelson-ododa dunk contest

Zion Williamson Battles Olivia Nelson-Ododa in McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest

1 min ago

Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

6 mins ago
30

Enes Kanter: Turkish Politics Limiting Endorsements

24 mins ago
115
James Harden

James Harden on adidas AlphaBOUNCE Beyond, Summer Training and the Rockets

57 mins ago
389

Report: LiAngelo Ball Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

1 hour ago
1,592