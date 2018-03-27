Markelle Fultz Mum on Shoulder Injury Following Return

Markelle Fultz made a surprise return to action Monday night after being sidelined since late October, but when the local press asked him about his mysterious shoulder injury, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft wasn’t in a talkative mood.

Fultz, who scored 10 points and handed out eight assists in the Philadelphia Sixers’ 123-104 win against the visiting Denver Nuggets, endured an awkward postgame chat with reporters who wanted to know more about what had kept him out all these months.

Sixers fans loudly chanted the rookie guard’s name, and Fultz said he appreciated their show of support.

Per Philly.com: