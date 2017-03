19-year-old Marquese Chriss has had a solid rookie season. The former Washington Husky is averaging 9 points and 4 rebounds this year. He’s thrown down 78 dunks this season and a few of them have been pretty noisy. Young fella can definitely get up.

He added another big flush to his resume. Check the video above to see him body Quincy Acy for an alley-oop.

