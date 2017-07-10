Top Class of ’18 big man Marvin Bagley III has been playing in the Drew League this summer, and has been putting in work against pros. This past weekend, Bagley went for 30 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a convincing victory over Baron Davis’ squad.

Bagley put his game on full display at the Drew, showcasing a nice handle, and immense physical prowess. Expect to see and hear a lot more of Bagley as the summer heats up and he enters his senior season.

Video Courtesy of Ballisife

