Marvin Williams is now 30-years-old. He’s played in the League for 12 years now and has evolved into a very good shooter. So seeing Marvin, who has just 30 dunks in the last three seasons, elevate for a major throwdown is surprising. The vet just doesn’t dive to the rim anymore. Maybe he dunked on Bismack Biyombo with so much force because they used to be teammates. Maybe he wanted to show he could still jump. Either way, check out the video up.