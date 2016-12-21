DeMarcus Cousins lit up the Portland Trail Blazers to the tune of 55 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks Tuesday night—he now just has to earn Meyers Leonard’s respect.
Leonard was upset with Cousins spitting out his mouthpiece in the direction of Portland’s bench in the Sacramento Kings’ 126-121 victory.
Meyers Leonard: Cousins deserved to be out of the game; "His antics are over the top." pic.twitter.com/4qEJQZPuJO
Boogie, not to be outdone in the trash-talking department, also ripped into his opponent’s weak defensive effort in his postgame remarks.
Per The Oregonian:
“(Cousins’ mouthpiece) came out as he was yelling at our bench,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “His mouthpiece flew out. Whether it was intentionally spit out or not, I don’t know. I don’t know the intention. But as he was taunting our bench the mouthpiece flew out.”
The target for Cousins’ outburst was Blazers big man Meyers Leonard, who has developed an unlikely rivalry with Cousins over the past two seasons.
“He’s a very skilled player, had a very good game, but his antics are over the top,” Leonard said. “He’s disrespectful, out of line, the list of words could go on. I can’t respect someone like that. I saw some comment from him about the world needs to see that this is ridiculous. No, it’s not ridiculous. He did it to himself and that’s the truth. And people need to know that.”
