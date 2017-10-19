You have to love Michael Beasley.

The 10th-year veteran and first-year Knick appeared to injure his ankle early in New York’s game against Oklahoma City on Thursday. As he hobbled around in the corner, trying to walk it off, he still managed to call for the ball and even get a shot off, basically on one foot.

Beasley left the game seconds later and the Knicks announced he would not return.

It’s hard not to cheer for that.