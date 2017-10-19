You have to love Michael Beasley.

The 10th-year veteran and first-year Knick appeared to injure his ankle early in New York’s game against Oklahoma City on Thursday. As he hobbled around in the corner, trying to walk it off, he still managed to call for the ball and even get a shot off, basically on one foot.

Why Michael Beasley will forever be one of the biggest fan-favorites: hurts ankle bad, still calls for ball anyway next possession 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lt6qidRlhF — Kristaps Wobzingis (@World_Wide_Wob) October 20, 2017

Beasley left the game seconds later and the Knicks announced he would not return.

Michael Beasley (sprained left ankle) will not return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) October 20, 2017

It’s hard not to cheer for that.