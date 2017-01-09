Less than two weeks remain in Barack Obama’s presidency, and Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant joined other celebrities and regular folks to share their memories of the 44th POTUS.

MJ says that Obama is the “Jackie Robinson of politics”, while Bryant recalls in amazement Barack imitating his signoff at the end of a memorable speech.

