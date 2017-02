Nikola Jokic shot 17-23 from the floor tonight to beat the Knicks. He put the Garden on notice with a career-best 40 points, adding 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Jokic has been unguardable since the calendar turned to 2017. In his last 15 games, he’s averaging 24, 10 and 5. Watch highlights of tonight’s performance in the video above.