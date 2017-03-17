At just 22-years-old Nikola Jokic has already established himself as one of the League’s most complete players. The 6-11 Denver Nugget is adept at passing, shooting and handling the ball. He passes the eye test and has the numbers to back it all up.

He registered his fifth triple-double of the season tonight, going for 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against the Clippers. He shot 7-12 from the field to help Denver pick up the 129-114 win.

Best passing big man?

Most improved player?

All we know is @JokicNikola15 can ball. pic.twitter.com/XQuQoHNsk2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2017

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins