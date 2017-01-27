In his last thirteen games, 21-year-old Nikola Jokic is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. He’s established himself as one of the game’s most exciting players, a do-it-all offensive threat. He can pass, shoot and dribble with ease and he’s extremely unselfish.

His full range of skills were on display tonight against the Suns. Jokic shot 12-21 for his 29 points. He added 2 blocks and 1 steal to his 14 rebounds and 8 assists. The Nuggets got the 127-120 win to improve to 20-25.

And after going down late in the fourth quarter with a hip injury, X-rays came back negative. The Nuggets have scheduled an MRI for the morning, but Jokic was seen walking around the locker room after the game.

Video courtesy of GD’s Latest Highlights