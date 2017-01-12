Emotions were running high Wednesday night between the Celtics and Wizards, and a trio of Beantown cops felt the need to stand guard in front of the visitors’ locker room following the C’s 117-108 victory.

John Wall got into it with Jae Crowder after the final buzzer, and says he couldn’t figure out why the clash began.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored a game-high 38 points, brushed aside Otto Porter’s suggestion that the Celtics “try to play dirty.”

Per CSN Mid-Atlantic:



Marcus Smart, Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris, Wall’s personal bodyguard, a Wizards team security official and Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe among others got in the middle while no one from the arena security intervened. Moments later, in the narrow corridor in which the home and visting teams are in close proximity, all hell almost broke loose again.” Thomas was oblivious to what was going on as he walked down the opposite end of the hallway in a jubilant mood as the Celtics drew even in the season series 1-1. […] “They can’t (expletive) with a real killer,” he shouted, figuratively speaking in the sporting sense. “We’ve had some past history the last couple of years with those guys,” said Porter, who didn’t appear to be on the court during the exchange. “They’re a physical team. They try to play dirty. They try to take you out your game. Their whole team. That’s just how they try to play.”

