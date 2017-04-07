Both the Pacers and Bucks are still vying for playoff positioning in the East. The Bucks, at 40-38, are currently in sixth, while the 39-40 Pacers are in eighth.

With each game having massive playoff implications the teams’ stars have been on fire. In his last 15 games, Paul George is averaging 27.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 48% shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo, in his last 15 games, is going for 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 49% shooting.

When the All-Stars met up in Indy tonight, George got the 104-89 win, but they both put up big numbers. Watch the video above to see PG’s 23 points and 10 rebounds get the better of Antetokounmpo’s 25 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins