Gatorade Flow features a new taste, while still providing athletes with the same nutrients and replenishment as the original Gatorade. Flow is available in four flavors: Blackberry Wave, Citrus Crash, Kiwi Strawberry, and the 7-Eleven exclusive, Strawberry Splash.

Gatorade named the new drink Flow to line up with the finishing taste that comes with it, similar to the way Paul George’s game flows so easily.

Watch the video above to see PG call “ballgame” before snatching the new Gatorade Flow out of teammate Joe Young’s hand.

Video courtesy of Gatorade