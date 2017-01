The Kings led 98-92 with 4:30 left in the fourth. Then Paul George ripped off the last six regulation points for Indy and six more in OT, including the go-ahead bucket for the Pacers. George shot 8-18 for the game and also had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals to go along with his 33 points. Watch the highlights in the video above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins