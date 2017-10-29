24 hours after beating the Clippers at the Staples Center, the Detroit Pistons turned around and got another impressive road victory. They stormed into Oracle Arena and grabbed a 115-107 win with a balanced team effort. They had five players score in double-figures, led by 23 points from Avery Bradley and 22 points from Reggie Jackson. Watch the Pistons backcourt’s highlights below.

Reggie Jackson & Avery Bradley power the @DetroitPistons to their third straight win! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/mygqdm2sPB — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2017

The Pistons, the winners of three in a row, forced the Dubs into a staggering 25 turnovers and scored 63 points in the second half, overcoming a 14-point deficit. They sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 5-2 record.