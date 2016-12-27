Randy Foye’s had an up-and-down season. He’s appeared in 19 games for the Nets, started in only one and is averaging 4.7 points. While his on-court production isn’t what we’ve come to expect from the 33-year-old, Foye has taken on a big role in the Nets locker room. He’s mentoring youngins’ Isaiah Whitehead, Caris LeVert and even helping out Jeremy Lin.

Lin went down in this game with a hamstring injury. The Nets fought their way back to hold a 117-113 lead with just over a minute remaining. A Nic Batum three-ball and Cody Zeller putback gave the Hornets a one-point advantage with 2.3 seconds remaining. Watch the tape above to see what happened after that.