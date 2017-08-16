In a parody of Eminem’s “Stan”, a rapper mocks Kyrie Irving‘s desperate attempt to contact LeBron James following his trade request.

The video by AOK makes light of the Cavaliers‘ impending loss of its young superstar.

Check out the full lyrics:

LeBron is mad

I’m wondering why

I asked for a trade at all.

I scored 40 in the Finals,

But I can’t please LeBron

And even if I could I’m not Chris Paul

With their picture on a boat

It reminds me that it’s not my Cavs, LeBron runs the Cavs.

Dear Bron, I wrote you, but you only subtweetin’

I left my cell, email and my address in Cleveland

I sent two letters to Dan Gilbert, you must not have got ’em

He probably fell off the side of the flat Earth or somethin’

Sometimes trade requests become too sloppy once they’re public

But anyways, fuck it, what’s been up, man? How’s our teammates?

I just wanted to be the man, and a chance to lead—

If I win a MVP, guess who I’ma call?

I’ma call Kobe.

I read about Derrick Rose too, I’m sorry

He signed for the vet min cuz every team didn’t want him

I know you probably hear this every day, but I’m your best teammate

I even hit The Shot after you made The Block on Andre.

I got a room full of our posters and our Fatheads, man

I like the ‘ship we won in ‘16 too, that ‘ship was phat

Anyways, I hope you get this, man, hit me back

Just to chat, truly yours, your best teammate, this is Kyrie.

LeBron is mad

I’m wondering why

I asked for a trade at all.

I scored 57 against the Spurs,

But I can’t please LeBron

And even if I could he won’t commit to stay.

He’s leaving for L.A.

It reminds me that it’s not our Cavs, never was our Cavs.

Dear Mr. I’m-Too-Good-to-Commit-To-Cleveland,

This’ll be the last message I send before I’m leaving.

It’s been three seasons, I’m second fiddle—do I deserve it?

I know you got my last email

I even cc’d Brian Windhorst

So this is my message I’m sendin’ you, I hope you get it

I’m in the gym right now, I’m averagin’ 30 next season

Hey Bron, I wanna go to the West too, you dare me to go?

Stephen A. Smith said if you saw me, it’d come to blows.

And all I wanted was a chance to handle the ball

I hope you know I ripped all of our Fatheads off the wall

I loved you, Bron, we coulda played together—think about it!

It’s ruined now, I hope you don’t win and you dream about it

And when you leave I hope you lose

And you scream about it; I hope your conscience eats at you

‘Cause you can’t win without me

See Bron—shut up, Dan! I’m tryin’ to talk

Hey Bron, that’s Dan Gilbert screamin’ in the hall

But I didn’t stab his back, I let him know first, see I ain’t like you.

‘Cause if he trades me, he’ll get a good player back too

Well gotta go, I’m almost off the Cavs now

Oh shit, I forgot, how am I supposed to win a title now?

LeBron is mad

I’m wondering why

I asked for a trade at all.

I haven’t even hit my prime,

And I wanna leave LeBron

But even if I stayed, he’s on the decline.

He’s almost 33 years old.

It reminds me that it’s not our Cavs,

Durant ruined the Cavs.