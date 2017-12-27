Writer Alex Wong drops by the SLAM Dome to talk copping gear, the Raptors, his career and the media business. Follow Alex on Twitter @steven_lebron and on Instagram @stevenlebron.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

Related

Respect The Game Episode 78: Spencer Dinwiddie

Respect The Game Episode 77: Joseph Sherman aka @shermyszn

Respect The Game Episode 76: College Hoops With Franklyn Calle

Respect The Game Episode 75: Suns Rookie Davon Reed

Respect The Game Episode 74: Early Season Storylines With Yaron Weitzman

Respect The Game Episode 73: SLAM 212

Respect The Game Episode 72: Chiney Ogwumike

Respect The Game Episode 71: Michael Beasley