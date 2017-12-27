Writer Alex Wong drops by the SLAM Dome to talk copping gear, the Raptors, his career and the media business. Follow Alex on Twitter @steven_lebron and on Instagram @stevenlebron.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
