Ricky Rubio: Jazz Play ‘More as a Team’ Than Timberwolves

Jazz guard Ricky Rubio says Utah plays more as a team than his former Minnesota Timberwolves squads. pic.twitter.com/Z6Et6imsEd — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 4, 2018

Rubio, 27, logged his fifth career 30-point game Tuesday night and told reporters that his first season with the Jazz is his best since being drafted by the Timberwolves in 2009.

Rubio says he now feels “mature enough to really take over a game.”

