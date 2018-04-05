Ricky Rubio: Jazz Play ‘More as a Team’ Than Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio says Utah plays “more as a team” than his old squad in Minnesota.
Jazz guard Ricky Rubio says Utah plays more as a team than his former Minnesota Timberwolves squads. pic.twitter.com/Z6Et6imsEd
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 4, 2018
Rubio, 27, logged his fifth career 30-point game Tuesday night and told reporters that his first season with the Jazz is his best since being drafted by the Timberwolves in 2009.
Rubio says he now feels “mature enough to really take over a game.”
Per the Deseret News:
He finished with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds (in a 117-110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers), leading the seventh-year pro to make a bold claim afterward that this is the best season of his career.
“Yeah, absolutely. Because I feel good, I feel like I can control the tempo of the game without just scoring but in a lot of areas and I feel mature enough to really take over a game,” Rubio said. “A different system fits me better, and I’m playing better.”
“He’s had a terrific year. Ricky’s a very good player,” said Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau. “He plays all aspects of the game. I think he shot the ball well this year and he’s doing a good job for them.”