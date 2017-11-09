The No. 1 ranked HS prospect in the world is announcing his college decision tomorrow evening. Awaiting on the decision is Kentucky, Duke and Oregon—the three finalists for RJ Barrett’s services.

This past summer the 6-6 Canadian native led his country to the U19 FIBA World Cup gold medal in Egypt. It was the first time that Canada ever claimed a gold medal (in basketball) in international competition. Canada has been producing top-notch hoops talent for the past few years and Barrett is expected to be the next one up the pipeline.

We recently spent some time with him, his coaches and family in Orlando for a two-part mini-doc in anticipation of his long-awaited college announcement. Check out Part 2 above. For Part 1 see below.