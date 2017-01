On the left wing, Robert Covington took a pass from TJ McConnell and rose up against Evan Turner. He drilled what would turn out to be the game-winning jumper to help the Sixers win another close game. The Sixers have won eight of their last ten for the first time since 2012 and have made three go-ahead buckets this season, the most in the League.

Watch the video up top.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto