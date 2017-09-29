Back in 2008, times were tough in Seattle. Wins were very difficult to come by, but at the very least, the Sonics had a pair of promising rookies. Jeff Green, the fifth pick of the ’07 draft, was an athletic powerhouse with an all-around game that nicely complemented Kevin Durant, the Sonics’ other rookie. Durant, the rail-thin number two overall pick, was an effortless scorer with range for days and a blinding quickness that helped him glide to the tin.

By April 6, 2008, the Sonics had a measly 17-59 record. The playoff-bound Denver Nuggets were in town, stacked with a roster that included veterans like Marcus Camby and Kenyon Martin, Allen Iverson, a former MVP and Carmelo Anthony, then just a 24-year-old. Melo was smooth as silk back then. He averaged a cool 26 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists during the ’07-’08 campaign. He was coming off his second All-Star Game appearance and he was gearing up to be one of Team USA’s bucket-getters at the ’08 Olympics.

When the ball tipped in that early April game, Durant got right to work. He swished three consecutive midrange jumpers. Melo wasn’t wasn’t far behind, following up with his own connections from inside the arc. They both easily converted with the middies time and again. Though it was less than 10 years ago, there were fewer three-pointers in 2008. The Sonics only had four players even attempt a three-pointer during the game.

Watch the video above to see how the double-OT game shaped up. Durant dropped in 37 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds, edging out 38 points and 11 rebounds from Melo. And shout out to Jeff Green for catching fire with a 35-point performance. Happy birthday, KD!

Video courtesy of Dawkins