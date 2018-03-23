Rudy Gay Denies Report of ‘Tense’ Team Meeting With Kawhi Leonard

Rudy Gay dismissed an ESPN report that the Spurs held a “tense and emotional at times” players-only meeting with Kawhi Leonard, in an attempt to implore the All-Star forward to return to action.

Gay said “it was just a conversation” among teammates, and Danny Green also called the story incorrect.

#Spurs news: Rudy Gay discusses ESPN report of a tense and emotional players-only meeting with Kawhi Leonard…said today "Heated? I don't think so." Hear @RudyGay set the record straight below⬇️ #KSATnews #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/atbLDvbwKh — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 22, 2018

Leonard has missed all but nine games this season with a right quadriceps injury, as San Antonio has struggled to hang on to a playoff spot.

