Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles’ tendon in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 106-100 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings announced.

Rudy Gay may have ruptured his left Achilles on this play, per the Kings' medical staff. pic.twitter.com/LBWyytCr1q — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017

Gay’s season, in all likelihood, is over.

The 30-year-old was averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through 30 games, and was hoping to cash in during free agency next summer.

