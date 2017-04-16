The Utah Jazz lost arguably their most important player on the first possession of their first-round series against the Clippers on Saturday.
Rudy Gobert‘s left knee collided with Luc Mbah a Moute, sending the Jazz big man immediately to the locker room.
Gobert was quickly ruled out for the rest of Game 1 and was taken for an MRI.
It was Gobert’s first playoff game of his career.
UPDATE (April 16, 2 a.m. EST): An MRI revealed a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise.
