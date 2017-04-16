The Utah Jazz lost arguably their most important player on the first possession of their first-round series against the Clippers on Saturday.

Rudy Gobert‘s left knee collided with Luc Mbah a Moute, sending the Jazz big man immediately to the locker room.

Rudy Gobert injured his left knee just 20 seconds into his playoff career. pic.twitter.com/cGAqSsf86K — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 16, 2017

Gobert was quickly ruled out for the rest of Game 1 and was taken for an MRI.

It was Gobert’s first playoff game of his career.

UPDATE (April 16, 2 a.m. EST): An MRI revealed a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise.

Sources: MRI on Utah center Rudy Gobert revealed a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee, no structural damage. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2017

RELATED:

Rudy Gobert Calls Out Teammates: ‘Some Of Us Don’t Compete’