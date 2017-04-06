Russell Westbrook took over during the final minutes of the Thunder’s 103-100 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The Brodie hit a dagger three-pointer with 14 seconds left to give OKC a 4-point cushion.
Russ finished just 1 board shy of a massive triple-double with 45 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. But who’s counting?
Russell Westbrook came up 1 board shy of a triple-double (45 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST), snapping a 7-game streak, in a 103-100 win over Memphis. pic.twitter.com/ibwEUnfXzs
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 6, 2017
