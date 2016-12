For the first time this season, Russell Westbrook was thrown out of a game. In the middle of the third quarter, Westbrook got into with a referee about whether or not the Thunder were responsible for a shot clock violation. Westbrook definitely said a few NSFW words but the whistles came pretty quickly.

He finished with 21 points and 0 assists. It’s only the third time in his career he hasn’t recorded a single assist. The Thunder lost the game 114-80.