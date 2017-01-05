Russell Westbrook says he has “no idea” why he was whistled for a technical foul Wednesday night after a ball he tossed bonked an unsuspecting referee in the head.



Westbrook picked up his 10th T of the season for hitting a ref in the head with the ball. Should the NBA rescind it? https://t.co/jdsYwm0Wxi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 5, 2017

It was simply an accident, according to Westbrook.



Russell Westbrook not happy. pic.twitter.com/KB8MlaQYdS — Joe Rodgers (@Rodgers_PG) January 5, 2017

Russ finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists but the visiting OKC Thunder fell 123-112 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Per the AP:

