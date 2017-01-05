Russell Westbrook says he has “no idea” why he was whistled for a technical foul Wednesday night after a ball he tossed bonked an unsuspecting referee in the head.
Westbrook picked up his 10th T of the season for hitting a ref in the head with the ball. Should the NBA rescind it? https://t.co/jdsYwm0Wxi
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 5, 2017
It was simply an accident, according to Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook not happy. pic.twitter.com/KB8MlaQYdS
— Joe Rodgers (@Rodgers_PG) January 5, 2017
Russ finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists but the visiting OKC Thunder fell 123-112 to the Charlotte Hornets.
Per the AP:
“Instead of Russell (Westbrook) giving the ball to the nearest official, he throws it in the area where Tre (Maddox) is and Tre is not looking,” official Sean Corbin said after the game. “The ball hits him in the face, so that is a technical foul.”
“(Maddox) turned right at me and then he looked away,” Westbrook said. “I don’t know what to tell you, I really don’t. I’m not the type of guy. I would never, ever disrespect the game in that way, throw the ball at a referee. I’ve never done it before.
“That’s just not even heard of in our game today. If you do that you get kicked out of the game. That’s not allowed and I would never do such a thing.”
