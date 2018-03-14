Russell Westbrook Joins Exclusive 100 Triple-Doubles Club

Russell Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history with 100 career triple-doubles Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Westbrook’s 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists led the visiting OKC Thunder past the Hawks 119-107.

Russ took over the fourth quarter—spearheading a 16-0 run that put the game away—after teammate Paul George left with a groing injury.

Per the AP: