Russell Westbrook Joins Exclusive 100 Triple-Doubles Club

by March 14, 2018
149

Russell Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history with 100 career triple-doubles Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Westbrook’s 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists led the visiting OKC Thunder past the Hawks 119-107.

Russ took over the fourth quarter—spearheading a 16-0 run that put the game away—after teammate Paul George left with a groing injury.

Per the AP:

“I’m just happy to be a part of the crew with those guys,” Westbrook said after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 119-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

He’s proudest of the Thunder’s record when he goes off for a triple-double — 82-18.

“I like winning,” Westbrook said. “The most important part about this game is winning, embracing and enjoying it with your teammates.”

  
