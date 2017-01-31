The rising popularity of 3-on-3 basketball is surely growing fast, as we learned last fall at the DewNBA3X tour finale in Los Angeles. And now it’s slated to hit a bigger stage on national television during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Ten of the best hoopers from the six-city tour are currently partaking in a 1-on-1 combine with an opportunity to head to The Big Easy on the line. For more information on the All-Star Saturday 3X showdown, check out the video above as well more details below:

Teams: Following a six-city tour of DewNBA3X, ten of the best elite amateur basketball players in the nation will compete in a 1-on-1 combine in order to head to New Orleans to play for the best in the game including NBA All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, who will act as GMs, along with NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Scott, who will serve as the coaches of the teams

In addition, former NBA stars Jason Williams and Baron Davis will play in the game, serving as team captains.