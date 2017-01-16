Russell Westbrook became just the third player in NBA history to record 20 triple-doubles in a single season, leading the OKC Thunder to a 122-118 road win Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.



.@russwest44 just became the 3rd player in NBA history with 20 triple-doubles in a season (36p/11r/10a). Thunder beat the Kings, 122-118. pic.twitter.com/oASGoetfSI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 16, 2017

The explosive guard had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the second half, and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to put away the Kings.

Per the AP:

