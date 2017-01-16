Russell Westbrook became just the third player in NBA history to record 20 triple-doubles in a single season, leading the OKC Thunder to a 122-118 road win Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Westbrook finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
.@russwest44 just became the 3rd player in NBA history with 20 triple-doubles in a season (36p/11r/10a). Thunder beat the Kings, 122-118. pic.twitter.com/oASGoetfSI
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 16, 2017
The explosive guard had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the second half, and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to put away the Kings.
Per the AP:
“Russell’s second half was phenomenal. He was really efficient scoring and passing,” (Thunder coach Billy) Donovan said.
DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings, who have lost two straight and five of six. Rudy Gay had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Darren Collison had 21 points.
Enes Kanter had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Victor Oladipo had 17 of his 23 points in the first half and Alex Abrines had 13 points. Oklahoma City had dropped three of its previous four games.
