Russell Westbrook repeatedly refers to Oklahoma City as his “home” in a new spot for luggage company TUMI.

With his decision on a five-year, $220 million extension looming, Westbrook narrates scenes around Oklahoma City.

“Home. Home is where my journey takes me.” “I’ve been feeling love since I got here. The people in Oklahoma City have done nothing but welcome me with open arms. “I just think that these people care about us, not just as basketball players, but I think they care about us as people.”

During his exit interview in April, Westbrook said he hadn’t given the long-term extension any thought.

RELATED:

Russell Westbrook on Signing $220 Million Extension: ‘I Haven’t Even Thought About That’