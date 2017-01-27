Before tonight’s game, Russell Westbrook was officially named a Western Conference reserve in this year’s All-Star Game. Even though he’s averaging a triple-double, the fans somehow didn’t vote him as a starter. And it’s not the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks fault. Russ would’ve steamrolled whoever he played tonight. They were just the victims that fought until the bitter end.

The end included Russ scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of backbreaking three-pointers. Watch the full highlights above.