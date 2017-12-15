Russell Westbrook had a clear message for Joel Embiid after the Thunder gutted out a 119-117 win over the Sixers in triple overtime on Friday.

Westbrook was returning the favor to Embiid, who had waived goodbye to Thunder center Steven Adams who fouled out moments earlier.

Russ says goodbye to Embiid 👋 pic.twitter.com/KoUXpkQRb8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2017

Westbrook finished with 27 points (14 in extra periods), 18 boards and 15 assists.

RELATED:

Russell Westbrook Told Kevin Durant He’s Coming at His Neck