Russell Westbrook is averaging 30.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists. What?! That’s insane.

He’s had to carry the Thunder on his back every night, but he continues to find ways to do it.

He was up to usual ish on Friday night, coming up huge in the clutch against Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies. He finished with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. He shot 8-20 from the floor, 5-7 from deep, 17-17 from the foul line and he had 3 steals in 38 minutes. Watch his wildly entertaining highlights above.

