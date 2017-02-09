He shot only 11-27 and had 7 turnovers, but Russell Westbrook provided the spark to beat the defending champs. He finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The Thunder won the game 118-109 thanks to Westbrook’s steady floor general-ing.
