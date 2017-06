He might just be finishing up 10th grade, but Scottie Pippen Jr. is starting to make a name for himself.

The son of the Hall-of-Fame forward has been playing on his Florida high school’s varsity team since freshman year, and with good reason. In the video above, taken at the Nike Elite 100 camp in St. Louis over the weekend, all he does is get buckets, especially from three-point range.

Video courtesy of BallIsLife.com

