Shaun Livingston isn’t known as a three-point shooter. Matter of fact, he was just 0-2 from deep all season—and one of those shots was a heave.

Well, Livington’s third attempt from outside proved to be the lucky one… quite literally.

Here's Shaun Livingston's first three-pointer of the season. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0iKPo8DYvF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 6, 2017

Since entering the League in 2004, Livingston has made 15 threes (regular season and postseason combined).