All signs pointed toward the Clippers running away with an easy road win over Philadelphia. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, and Blake Griffin made a successful return to Doc Rivers’ lineup. Philadelphia rallied to outscore L.A. 66-18 in the paint, however, resulting in a thrilling come-from-behind win.
Richaun Holmes and Robert Covington shared their thoughts after the win:
.@Rich_Holmes22 and @NerlensNoel3 with @CSNPhilly's @MSullivanFrench after tonight's SIXTH straight at home. pic.twitter.com/3JCnBSRQ1n
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 25, 2017
Commentscomments powered by Disqus