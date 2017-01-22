The SLAM Podcast Episode 37: High School Hoops With Dennis Page

SLAM founder and publisher Dennis Page joins the podcast to talk the 2017 HoopHall Classic, tell stories about ABCD Camps, reminisce on the best high school players he’s ever seen and debate the best basketball movie of all time.
Listen above and be sure to check us out on Audioboom, iTunes and Soundcloud:
audioBoom: https://audioboom.com/channel/slam-respect-the-game-podcast
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/slam-respect-the-game-podcast/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/slammagazine
