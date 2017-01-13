Allen Iverson and Ice Cube announced the official launch of the BIG3, an upcoming 3-on-3 league with former NBA superstars. Games will be played to 60 points and feature 2-, 3- and 4-point baskets.

In other news, Derrick Rose went AWOL during the Knicks’ recent game against the Pelicans. Rose says he was tending to a family matter back home in Chicago, and that he didn’t contact the Knicks because he needed his “space.”

And lastly, LeBron James’ frustration with the refs has been building, as he picked up his second technical foul while arguing a no-call during a loss to the Jazz.

