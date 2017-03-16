Just one season removed from losing Kevin Durant, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the sixth place out West with a 39-29 record. Steven Adams and Enes Kanter have become vital members of the Thunder’s attack. But the man leading OKC every night is Russell Westbrook. The Brodie’s got 34 triples-doubles and is putting up 31.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists each game. He’s having a historic season and the Stache Bros are well aware. Watch the hilarious video down low to see them make their case for Russ winning MVP.
Twitter's somehow still free. (via @Enes_Kanter) pic.twitter.com/WNBdneCY8z
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2017
King of the Prairie, forever and ever.
