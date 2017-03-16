Just one season removed from losing Kevin Durant, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the sixth place out West with a 39-29 record. Steven Adams and Enes Kanter have become vital members of the Thunder’s attack. But the man leading OKC every night is Russell Westbrook. The Brodie’s got 34 triples-doubles and is putting up 31.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists each game. He’s having a historic season and the Stache Bros are well aware. Watch the hilarious video down low to see them make their case for Russ winning MVP.

King of the Prairie, forever and ever.